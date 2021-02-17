Coronavirus Update: President Joe Biden seeks to assuage concerns about pace of vaccination

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus-borne illness COVID-19 edged toward 110 million on Wednesday and the U.S. death toll rose above 488,000, as President Joe Biden said he expects vaccine supply to be sufficient to inoculate all Americans by end-July and for the nation to be close to normalcy by Christmas.
