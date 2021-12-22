There were grounds for cautious optimism on the omicron variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 on Wednesday in news from South Africa that suggests its case surge has already peaked and was not severe in terms of hospitalizations and deaths.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Economic Report: Consumer confidence improves in December - December 22, 2021
- Coronavirus Update: South Africa offers grounds for cautious optimism on omicron variant, and Israel rolls out fourth vaccine dose to vulnerable groups - December 22, 2021
- Europe Markets: European stocks struggle for traction as Christmas nears in so-far volatile week - December 22, 2021