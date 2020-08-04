Coronavirus update: U.S. case tally at 4.72 million and New Jersey, Massachusetts and Connecticut see infections climb again

The U.S. case tally for the coronavirus illness COVID-19 rose by fewer than 50,000 on Monday for a second straight day, data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University showed, although cases were rising in some states that had seemed to get the spread under control earlier this year.
