Coronavirus update: U.S. case tally climbs above 4.8 million as Trump contradicts health experts to claim virus will ‘go away’

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 in the U.S. rose above 4.8 million on Thursday, a day after President Donald Trump again said the virus would just “go away,” while one of his leading health-care experts said the virus is unlikely to be under control until late 2021.
