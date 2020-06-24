Coronavirus update: U.S. case tally climbs to 2.35 million and 27 states are still showing increases in infections

The U.S. case tally for the coronavirus illness COVID-19 climbed to 2.35 million on Wednesday, and 27 states were showing increases in infections, as Dr. Anthony Fauci cautioned that the next two weeks will be crucial in containing the spread.
