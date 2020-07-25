Coronavirus update: U.S. counts more than 1,000 fatalities for a fourth straight day as virus spread accelerates in South and West

The coronavirus illness COVID-19 claimed another 1,100 lives in the U.S. in a single day to push the death toll above 145,000 on Saturday, marking a fourth straight day of more than a 1,000 U.S. fatalities.
