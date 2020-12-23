Coronavirus Update: U.S. COVID-19 deaths surge back to more than 3,000 a day as hospitalizations spike to another record

While good news on the COVID-19 vaccine front keeps coming, the U.S. just suffered one of its worst days this year as the daily death toll spiked back above the grim 3,000 mark and hospitalizations jumped by nearly 2,500 to another record.
