U.S. COVID cases and hospitalizations are both up more than 20% from two weeks ago, and intensive-care unit beds are filling up again.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Inflation and credit-card debt are on the rise, despite a strong job market. Tell us how the economy is affecting you. - December 2, 2022
- The Ratings Game: Samsara stock soars toward best day on record after earnings top estimates - December 2, 2022
- Coronavirus Update: U.S. COVID cases are climbing again as new omicron variants spread - December 2, 2022