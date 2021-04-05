Coronavirus Update: U.S. COVID vaccine program speeds up to about 3 million doses a day in the past week

The U.S. COVID-19 vaccine program continues to kick into high gear, setting a record Saturday of more than four million doses administered, although experts continue to urge Americans to stick with safety measures and wear face masks in public and socially distance.
