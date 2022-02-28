Coronavirus Update: U.S. daily COVID case numbers return to pre-omicron levels and New York to drop face mask requirements for students

The U.S. tally of daily cases of COVID-19 has returned to levels seen before the highly infectious omicron strain was discovered in November, helping to lower hospitalizations, the number of patients in intensive-care units and the daily death toll.
