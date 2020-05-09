The U.S. Labor Department said the pandemic cost 20.5 million jobs in April, pushing the unemployment rate to a post–World War II high and deepening the economic crisis, while in New York, a child died of a rare condition linked to the virus.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Dispatches from a Pandemic: ‘In this environment, laundry is my love language.’ What I want this Mother’s Day - May 8, 2020
- Coronavirus update: U.S. economy sheds record-setting 20.5 million jobs and New York child dies of condition linked to virus - May 8, 2020
- Capitol Report: Congressional committee demands these 5 public companies return coronavirus loans meant for small businesses - May 8, 2020