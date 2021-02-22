Coronavirus Update: U.S. edges closer to half a million COVID deaths as experts look to FDA meeting on J&J’s one-dose vaccine

The U.S. edged closer to half a million deaths from the coronavirus-borne illness COVID-19 on Monday, as experts braced for a Food and Drug Administration advisory committee meeting later this week to review Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine candidate.
