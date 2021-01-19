The number of global cases of the coronavirus-borne illness COVID-19 rose above 95.7 million on Tuesday, and the U.S. edged closer to 400,000 deaths, with California becoming the first state with more than three million confirmed cases.
- China ETFs surge on GDP beat - January 19, 2021
- Coronavirus Update: U.S. edges toward 400,000 COVID-19 fatalities as California becomes first state with 3 million confirmed cases - January 19, 2021
- The Moneyist: My husband is a felon and his work plummeted. He did not file a 2019 tax return. Will we get a second $600 stimulus and $1,400 check under a President Biden? - January 19, 2021