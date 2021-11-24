Coronavirus Update: U.S. has already seen more COVID deaths in 2021 than 2020 before vaccines were available, as experts again warn pandemic is not over

The U.S. has already suffered more deaths from the coronavirus-borne illness COVID-19 in 2021 than in 2020, even though vaccines that prevent serious illness and death have been available since April, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

