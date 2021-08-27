Coronavirus Update: U.S. is averaging more than 1,000 COVID-19 deaths a day for first time since March

The U.S. is averaging more than 1,000 COVID-19 deaths a day for the first time since March, as cases continue to rise in all 50 states driven by the highly contagious delta variant as well as a gradual lifting of mitigation measures like social distancing and wearing face masks.

