The U.S. set a record for hospitalizations with the coronavirus illness COVID-19 on Tuesday at almost 100,000 patients and health experts worried that the situation will worsen in the coming weeks after millions traveled across the country for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Extra: ‘Debt overhang’ could hamstring U.S. economy well after pandemic - December 1, 2020
- Coronavirus Update: U.S. is heading for 100,000 COVID-19 patients in hospitals as experts worry about a coming Thanksgiving travel-related spike - December 1, 2020
- Economic Report: Construction spending rebounds in October after revised drop in prior month - December 1, 2020