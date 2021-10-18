Coronavirus Update: U.S. may soon authorize boosters for all 3 in-use vaccines, as experts renew plea for unvaccinated to get their shots

A Food and Drug Administration advisory committee voted unanimously Friday that allowing adults who were initially vaccinated with the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine against COVID-19 to get a booster is safe and effective, freeing the way for the agency to authorize its use.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
