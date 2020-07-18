Coronavirus update: U.S. reports yet another record case tally for a single day while global cases top 14 million

The U.S. counted yet another a daily record number of COVID-19 cases on Saturday, while the number of cases globally climbed above 14 million and some countries resumed restrictions on movement to contain the pandemic.
