Coronavirus Update: U.S. sets record for COVID-19 hospitalizations and first case of new UK variant found in Colorado

The U.S. set a fresh record for hospitalizations of patients with COVID-19 on Wednesday and the first case of the highly infectious U.K variant of the coronavirus was found in Colorado, as health experts continued to lament the delayed rollout of vaccines that is hampering the economic recovery.
