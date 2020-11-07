Coronavirus update: U.S. sets third straight case record of almost 133,00 in a single day; Trump chief of staff Meadows tests positive

The U.S. case tally from the coronavirus illness COVID-19 rose by a record of almost 133,000 on Friday, a third straight day of record-setting levels, as hospitals in rural areas of the Midwest and southern states including Texas and Florida continued to feel the strain.

Read Full Story