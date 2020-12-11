Coronavirus Update: U.S. suffers worst week for cases, deaths and hospitalizations since start of the pandemic

The U.S. suffered its worst week for cases, deaths and hospitalizations with the coronavirus illness COVID-19, as the Food and Drug Administration said it would grant emergency use authorization to the vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc. and its Germany partner BioNTech SE.
