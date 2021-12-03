Coronavirus Update: WHO has not seen any reports of deaths caused by omicron variant, urges people not to panic as delta still dominant

The World Health Organization said Friday it has not seen any reports of deaths caused by the new variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 dubbed omicron, and again urged people not to panic as for now the delta strain remains dominant around the world.
