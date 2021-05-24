Coronavirus Update: WHO head slams ‘scandalous inequity’ in COVID vaccines with 10 countries accounting for 75% of doses administered

The head of the World Health Organization slammed wealthy countries for a “scandalous inequity” in COVID-19 vaccines that is prolonging the coronavirus pandemic, and said 10 countries account for 75% of the vaccine doses that have so far been administered.
