U.S. stocks finished mixed on Monday as the Dow managed to eke out a narrow gain ahead of a key inflation report due out early Tuesday. However, the blue-chip gauge wasn’t able to avoid seeing its 50-day moving average close below its 200-day moving average, sending its first “death cross” signal since March 2022, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA gained 54.77 points, or 0.2%, to 34,337.87, according to preliminary closing data from FactSet. The S&P 500 SPX fell by 3.69 points, or 0.1%, to 4,411.55. The Nasdaq Composite COMP shed 30.36 points, or 0.2%, to 13,767.74. A death cross is a popular momentum indicator used by technical stock-market analysts. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

