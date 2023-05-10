The spread on one-year credit default swaps widened to an all-time high on Wednesday amid continued worry over Washington’s impasse on the U.S. debt ceiling. That spread widened to 175 basis points from Tuesday’s closing level of 163 basis points, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. The one-year U.S. CDS spread is now wider than that of Mexico, Greece and Brazil — which were 34 basis points, 44 basis points, and 56 basis points respectively as of Wednesday. The moves come a day after House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he saw no “new movement” toward ending the standoff on the debt ceiling. Stocks were mixed in afternoon trading, while 2-month through 30-year Treasury yields were all lower as traders assessed debt-ceiling and inflation developments.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story