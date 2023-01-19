Costco Wholesale Corp. said Thursday that its board of directors has reauthorized a stock buyback program of up to $4 billion. The program expires in January 2027 and replaces the current $4 billion program adopted in 2019 and scheduled to expire in April, Costco said. The board also declared a dividend of 90 cents, payable Feb. 17 to shareholders of record at the close of business on Feb. 3.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

