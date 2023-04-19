Costco Wholesale Corp. COST is increasing its quarterly dividend by 13%, the company announced Wednesday afternoon. Costco’s new dividend will be $1.02 a share, up from 90 cents. The dividend is payable May 19 to shareholders of record as of the close of business May 5. The company earlier this month posted its first same-store-sales decline in nearly three years. Costco shares are up 9% so far this year as the S&P 500 SPX has advanced 8%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
