Costco Wholesale Corp.’s COST August sales rose 5% to $18.42 billion, from $17.55 billion in August 2022, the company said Wednesday. Same-store sales rose 3.4%, but e-commerce sales, which experienced double-digit growth during the pandemic, fell 2.5%. Shares of Costco edged higher in the extended session Wednesday after ending the regular trading day down 0.1%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

