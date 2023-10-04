Costco Wholesale Corp. COST on Wednesday said that total same-store sales rose 4.5% in September, better than the pace it reported for August and its fiscal fourth quarter. Same-store sales were up 3.2% in the U.S. and 6.7% in Canada through the five weeks ending Oct. 1. Elsewhere internationally, they climbed 10%. E-commerce sales rose 3.7%. Shares fell 0.2% after hours.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story