Costco October sales rise 16% as pandemic stocking continues

Costco Wholesale Corp. said late Wednesday that its net sales for October rose 15.9% to $13.82 billion, from $11.92 billion in October 2019. Same-store sales in the U.S. rose 13.6%, and total same-store sales, which includes overseas locations, rose 14.4%, the retailer said. Costco last month said its September sales rose 16.9% year-on-year. The stock turned lower after the news, and ended the regular trading day up 1.1%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
