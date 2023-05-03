Costco Wholesale Corp. COST late Wednesday reported April sales of $17.85 billion, up 3% from the $17.33 billion in April 2022. Same-store sales rose 1.4%, while e-commerce sales fell 5.9%, the retailer said. Costco is slated to report fiscal third-quarter earnings in early August. The stock was flat in the aftermarket Wednesday, and ended the regular trading day down 1%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story