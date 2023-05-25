Shares of Costco Wholesale Corp. COST fell 1.5% after hours on Thursday after the membership warehouse retailer reported fiscal third-quarter results that missed expectations, with a same-store sales decline in the U.S. The company reported net income of $1.3 billion, or $2.93 a share, compared with $1.35 billion, or $3.04 a share, in the same quarter last year. Sales rose 1.9% to $52.6 billion, compared with $51.61 billion in the prior-year quarter. Same-store sales rose 0.3%, with a 0.1% dip in the U.S. Analysts polled by FactSet expected Costco to earn $3.29 a share, on revenue of $54.5 billion and same-store sales growth of 2.8%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

