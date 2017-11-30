CostCo shares jump 2.7% after strong November sales numbers

CostCo Wholesale Corp. shares rose 2.7% Thursday, after the company “turned in a month for the ages” with its November sales, according to Retail Metrics analyst Ken Perkins. CostCo said same-store sales rose 10.8% in November, while net sales climbed 13% to $11.26 billion from $9.95 billion in the same period a year ago. E-commerce sales rose 39% in the month. “This was the Issaquah, Washington-based club’s biggest monthly comp in over 6 years dating back to September 2011 when it posted a 12% gain,” said Perkins. Growth was spread across most categories, with hardline comps up in the low teens, mid-teens gains in appliances, tablets and computers, and strength in auto, tires, sporting goods and office. Shares have gained 14% in 2017, while the S&P 500 has gained 17%.

