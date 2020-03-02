Costco shares soar after analyst report of coronavirus-related traffic increase

Costco Wholesale Corp. shares soared 9.3% in Monday trading after an Oppenheimer note indicated a traffic rise and heightened demand related to the coronavirus outbreak. Analysts visited a Costco in Wayne, NJ over the weekend and found an increase in traffic compared with a normal weekend, and snapped pictures of various out-of-stock items across food and health and personal care merchandise. Oppenheimer analysts call it a “temporary boost” but say the retailer is managing the demand well. “Historically we rarely see out of stocks at Costco,” Oppenheimer said. “Even with strong demand in categories such as bottled water and paper towels, employees were constantly bringing out new pallets onto the floor. Costco likely capitalized more than other players in meeting the consumer surge for these in-demand items.” Other retailers have reported increased demand for items like hand sanitizers, with Home Depot Inc. putting a cap on the number of face masks sold per customer. Oppenheimer rates Costco shares outperform with a 12-to-18 month price target of $335. Costco is scheduled to report fiscal second-quarter earnings on Thursday. Costco stock has rallied 40% over the last year while the S&P 500 index has gained 7.7% for the period.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story