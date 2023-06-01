Costco Wholesale Corp. COST said late Thursday its May sales rose 1.2% to $18.45 billion, from $18.23 billion in May 2022. Comparable-store sales fell 0.3%, including a 1.3% decline in U.S. comparable-store sales. Comparable e-commerce sales dropped 7.6%, the retail giant said. Shares of Costco fell 1% in the aftermarket Thursday after ending the regular trading day up 0.2%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

