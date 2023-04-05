Costco Wholesale Corp. COST on Wednesday said same-store sales fell last month, sending shares lower in after-hours trade. The membership warehouse retail chain said that overall same-store sales fell 1.1% over that period, with a 1.5% dip in the U.S. and a 2.4% decrease in Canada. Elsewhere internationally, those sales rose 2%. E-commerce comparable sales slid 12.7%. Shares of Costco fell 2.7% after hours. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

