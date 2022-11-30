Costco Wholesale Corp. shares dropped more than 3% in the extended session Wednesday after the retailer said its November sales rose 5.7% to $19.17 billion, following a 7.7% rise in October. Costco also reported a double-digit decline for e-commerce sales, once a bright spot for the retailer amid pandemic-fueled stockpiling and fear of shopping in person. Costco said total same-store sales rose 4.3%, but e-commerce sales dropped 10.1%. Shares of Costco ended the regular trading day up nearly 2%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story