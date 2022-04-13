Costco to increase dividend by nearly 14% to 90 cents a share

Costco Wholesale Corp. said late Wednesday that its board of directors has authorized a dividend increase to 90 cents a share, from 70 cents a share. The dividend is payable on May 13 to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 29. Shares of Costco rose 0.3% in the extended session Wednesday after ending the regular trading day up 1.7%. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story