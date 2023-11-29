Costco Wholesale Corp. COST said late Wednesday its November sales rose 5.1% to $20.14 billion, from $19.17 billion in November 2022. Same-store sales rose 3.5%, the retailer said, while e-commerce sales increased 9.9%. Shares of Costco rose 0.3% in the extended session after ending the regular trading day down 1%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

