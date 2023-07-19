Coty Inc. COTY said Wednesday it is planning o offer $600 million of high-yield bonds with proceeds to be used to pay down loans. The fragrance and cosmetics company did not offer any details on size of maturity. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
