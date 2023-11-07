United CEO Scott Kirby has warned that the Credit Card Competition Act could ‘kill’ rewards programs. Here’s what to know about the proposed legislation.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Could Congress really ‘kill’ credit-card rewards? - November 7, 2023
- : Could Congress really ‘kill’ credit-card rewards? Here’s why airlines are up in arms - November 7, 2023
- Futures Movers: Oil prices drop to lowest since August as China data spotlights demand prospects - November 7, 2023