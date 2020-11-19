: Could Tesla and other auto makers see sales boom from Boris Johnson’s ambitious plan for electric vehicles?

Boris Johnson released a plan to kick-start a new green economy in the U.K., including rapidly accelerating the transition to electric vehicles and transforming national infrastructure to support them.
