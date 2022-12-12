Coupa Software shares jumped 23% in premarket trade after Bloomberg News reported that private-equity firm Thomas Bravo is in advanced talks to buy the company. The report said a deal could be announced as early as this week. Thomas Bravo had been competing with Vista Equity Partners to buy the company.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story