Coupa Software shares jumped 23% in premarket trade after Bloomberg News reported that private-equity firm Thomas Bravo is in advanced talks to buy the company. The report said a deal could be announced as early as this week. Thomas Bravo had been competing with Vista Equity Partners to buy the company.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Amgen confirms to acquire Horizon Therapeutics in cash deal valued at about $27.8 billion - December 12, 2022
- Amgen reaches deal to buy Horizon Therapeutics for $28 billion - December 12, 2022
- Bond Report: Treasury yields move lower ahead of inflation data and Fed meeting this week - December 12, 2022