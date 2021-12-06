Coupa Software’s stock fall 9% on Q3 results

Coupa Inc.’s stock tumbled 9% in extended trading Monday after the company reported fiscal third-quarter results. Coupa reported a net loss of $91.2 million, or $1.23 a share, compared with a net loss of $60.8 million, or 88 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings were 31 cents a share. Revenue climbed 40% to $185.8 million from $132.9 million a year ago. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected net income of 3 cents a share on revenue of $178 million. Shares of Coupa are down 49% this year, while the broader S&P 500 index has gained 22%.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story