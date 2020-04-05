COVID-19 case tally: 1.22 million cases worldwide, 65,711 deaths

The number of cases of COVID-19 around the world rose to 1.22 million on Sunday, while the U.S. case tally passed 300,000 according to aggregated data from Johns Hopkins Whiting School of Engineering’s Centers for Systems Science and Engineering. There are now 65,711 fatalaties around the world from the novel coronavirus that has sickened people in 182 countries, the data show. About 252,538 people have recovered. The U.S still has the most number of cases worldwide, at 312,249 and at least 8,503 deaths. Another 15,021 people have recovered. In Europe, Spain has 130,759 cases and 12,418 deaths. Italy has 124,632 cases and 15,362 fatalaties, making it the highest in the world. Germany has the fourth highest tally at 96,108 but just 1,446 deaths. France has 90,853 cases and 7,574 deaths. China, where the virus was first reported late last year, has 82,602 cases and 3,333 deaths. Iran, another hot spot, has 58,226 cases and 3,603 deaths. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

