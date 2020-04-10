COVID-19 case tally: 1.61 million cases, 96,783 deaths

The number of cases of COVID-19 around the world rose to 1.61 million on Friday, while the number of fatalaties rose to 96,783 according to aggregated data from Johns Hopkins Whiting School of Engineering’s Centers for Systems Science and Engineering.. At least 356,161 people around the world have recovered from the novel coronavirus that has sickened people in 184 countries, the data show. The U.S still has the most cases at 466,299 and 16,686 deaths. Another 26,522 people have recovered. In Europe, Spain has 153,222 cases and 15,843 deaths. Italy has 146,626 cases and 18,279 fatalaties, making it the highest in the world. France has overtaken Germany in case numbers at 118,785 and 12,228 deaths, while Germany has 118,235 cases and 2,607 deaths. China has 82,924 cases and 3,340 deaths. Iran, another hot spot, has 66,220 cases and 4,110 deaths. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

