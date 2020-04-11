COVID-19 case tally: 1.72 million cases, 106,469 deaths and U.S. has highest number of fatalities

The number of cases of COVID-19 around the world rose to 1.72 million on Saturday, while the number of fatalities rose to 106,469, according to aggregated data from Johns Hopkins Whiting School of Engineering’s Centers for Systems Science and Engineering.. At least 392,781 people around the world have recovered from the novel coronavirus that has sickened people in 185 countries, the data show. The U.S has the most cases at 4506,188 and the most deaths at 19,701 deaths after more than 2,000 died in a 24-hour period. At least 29,327 Americans have recovered. In Europe, Spain has 161,852 cases and 16,353 deaths. Italy has 152,271 cases and 19,468 fatalities. France has 125,942 cases and 13,216 deaths, and Germany has 123,826 cases and 2,736 deaths. China has 83,104 cases and 3,343 deaths. The U.K. has overtaken Iran, another hot spot. The U.K. has 79,865 cases and 9,891 deaths. Iran has 70,029 cases and 4,357 deaths. Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

