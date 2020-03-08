COVID-19 case tally: 107,758 cases, 3,658 deaths

There are now 107,758 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 3,658 deaths, according to the latest figures from the Johns Hopkins Whiting School of Engineering’s Centers for Systems Science and Engineering. More than 60,000 people have recovered worldwide. The novel coronavirus was first identified in December in Wuhan, China. Though China’s Hubei Province had the majority of cases and deaths since the outbreak began gaining steam in January there, that percentage is changing as the number of cases in Europe, in particular, has increased significantly over the past week. Case counts in Iran, Italy, and South Korea continue to rise, but so are the number of cases in France and Germany. Iran has 6,566 cases and 194 deaths; Italy has 5,883 cases and 233 deaths; South Korea has 7,314 and 50 deaths. In France now, there are 949 cases and 11 deaths, while Germany has 939 cases and zero deaths. In the U.S., there are 466 cases and 19 deaths.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

Read Full Story