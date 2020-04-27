COVID-19 case tally: 2.98 million cases, 206,803 deaths

Breaking News
he global case tally for the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 climbed to 2.98 million on Monday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University. The death toll rose to 206,803. At least 869,935 people have recovered. The U.S. has the highest case toll in the world at 965,933 and the highest death toll at 54,877. Spain has the highest number of cases in Europe at 226,629 and 23,190 deaths. Italy has 197,675 cases and 26,664 deaths, the highest number of fatalities in Europe. France has 162,220 cases and 22,890 deaths, while Germany has 157,770 cases and just 5,976 deaths. The U.K. has 154,037 cases and 20,795 deaths. Turkey has 110,130 cases and 2,805 deaths, followed by Iran with 90,481 cases and 5,710 deaths. Russia has moved above China in case tally with 87,147 cases and 794 deaths. China, where the disease was first reported late last year, has 83,912 cases and 4,637 deaths.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

