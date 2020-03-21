COVID-19 case tally: 284,566 cases, 11,868 deaths

Breaking News
Posted by: Market Watch in Market News

There are now 284,566 cases of COVID-19 and at least 11,868 people have died, according to the most recent data from the Johns Hopkins Whiting School of Engineering’s Centers for Systems Science and Engineering. More than 89,891 people have recovered. In the U.S., there are now 19,624 cases and 260 deaths. The number of cases has more than doubled since Wednesday, though an uptick in cases has been expected as access to the tests increases. In Western Europe, cases continue to rise. Spain has 25,374 cases and 1,375 deaths, Germany has 20,705 cases and 72 deaths, France has 12,483 cases and 450 deaths, and Italy has 47,021 cases and 4,032 deaths. (Italy’s numbers have not been updated since Friday.) More people have died from COVID-19 in Italy now than in China, which has reported a total of 3,253 deaths. Other nations with high COVID-19 rates are: South Korea, which now has 8,799 cases and 102 deaths, and Iran, which has 20,610 cases and 1,556 deaths.Market Pulse Stories are Rapid-fire, short news bursts on stocks and markets as they move. Visit MarketWatch.com for more information on this news.

